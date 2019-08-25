The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program

Manhattan, NY, August 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. 27 Nobel Peace Laureates winners and representatives of organizations that have been awarded the Prize have already confirmed their attendance.

The theme of the 17th World Summit was revealed earlier this year as “Leave Your Mark For Peace.” Among a wide range of global challenges that will be address, special attention will be paid to the legacy of a great Mexican hero and Nobel Peace Laureate, Ambassador Alfonso Garcia Robles.

Additionally, as the program will take place in Yucatan, home of the Maya civilization, the World Summit will also address the needs of Indigenous peoples of the Americas, especially the Maya. The Maya culture has prompted many to have a new relationship with the Earth. Along with some pressing issues that will be discussed at the Summit, special attention will be given to the role of the Rule of Law in the Protection of Human Rights and Sustainable Development.

The impact of the Summit is especially important to the participants and organizers. This year, promoting peace education among youth and children is significantly important. The government of the State of Yucatan is working on partnering with the board of directors of the Summit and integrating peace education in schools. This will bring tremendous hope for change by teaching generations love, peace, tolerance, compassion and help them become strong confident leaders.

At the twentieth anniversary, since the first World Summit of Nobel Peace held in Rome, the board is also upgrading the concept of the event to strengthen the impact of the event for society. This year’s Summit is implementing a new methodology known as ADPE (Assess/Discern/Plan/Execute). Every panel discussion will follow a path of Assessment of the situation, Discernment to find the best applicable solutions, planning how and where to implement these solutions, and Execution right after the Summit through several channels and partnerships.

Ekaterina Zagladina, President of the board, notes: “For us the impact of the World Summit is equally important as the event itself. Therefore, every year we aim to develop more projects during the days of the Summit to be implemented in society as well as to inspire the creation of new ones. After the last Summit in Bogota, we developed a special university curriculum to help cultivate a new generation of thoughtful and caring leaders who can understand, promote, and intelligently debate concepts related to ethics and values. The curriculum has already been implemented in several universities and has reached thousands of young people. We are certain that the youth is the greatest hope that this world has, and we are proud to share with them the legacy and courageous stories of wisdom inspired by the Nobel Peace Laureates.”

Mauricio Vila Dosal, the Governor of the State of Yucatan said: “We are very happy to receive the Summit, along with the recognition that this means for the efforts of all Yucatecans to build a peaceful and safe state. For four days, all eyes will turn to Mexico, and particularly to the State of Yucatan. Thus, this Summit will be an unparalleled opportunity to show why Yucatan is the best place to visit, invest and live throughout Mexico. This Summit will become one of the most important events that Mexico has received in recent decades.”

The Minister of Tourism of the State Yucatan, Michelle Fridman Hirsch added: “In Yucatan we are very proud to host the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, such an important event that brings together great activists, students, opinion leaders and social leaders from around the world, in search of the same goal: World Peace. It will certainly be a unique experience, not only for Yucatan, but for Mexico. We aim to be a great host of this Summit, proving that the State of Yucatan is not only a great tourist destination and a host of events of any scale, but also a benchmark for peace and an example of good practices. We are convinced that, both attendees and spectators of the Summit from around the world, will fall in love with Yucatan and its cultural, history, gastronomic, natural and tourist wonders."

The World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates traditionally includes a variety of different events and activities with focus on the following: panel discussions open to the public, youth education program for university students and young professionals and cultural activities for all. This year’s main panel discussion will be focused on Mexican legacy and world peace related topics: peace education in families and domestic violence; empowerment of women towards equality; empowerment of men towards integrity and competence; empowering youth towards an environment of freedom; productivity and sustainability and economic growth and immigration; empowerment of indigenous cultures; demographic challenges; traditional and social media responsibility in peace keeping; ways of achieving a nuclear weapons-free world; the rule of law and international cooperation; and, the importance of peace education at schools.

The official educational program, known as Leading by Example, is an important part of the Summit’s program ever since it was launched in 2012 aiming to change youth vision and encourage them to make social-oriented projects, to educate new leaders raised in line with ethical and peace values. The board of the Summit collaborates with leading universities and educational bodies worldwide to involve students and participate in the Summit Youth Program. This year the Summit expects about 1,000 brilliant and highly motivated students from every part of the globe that are interested in peacemaking.

The youth program of the Summit in Merida will present a new concept, known as Peace Labs, which aim to foster collaboration among youth on projects that will benefit their local communities. These topics include: Peace in the Family, Social Development, Sport for Peace, Indigenous cultures, Peace Education, Nuclear Disarmament, and Global Media Responsibility.

Throughout the Summit days, participating youth will have the opportunity to attend more than 50 workshops led by local and global leaders, while also having the chance to receive a $10,000 competitive prize to carry out their vision for a peaceful world through the Turner Social Change Prize. The board of directors is pleased to partner with the Haciendas del Mundo Maya A.C. Foundation and the Turner Family Foundation in support of the youth efforts. As every year and one month in advance, the board sends the digital version of the educational book “Being Nobel - Nobel Peace Laureates and the Courageous Pursuit of Peace” to all students coming to the Summit from all over the world.

Among the highlights of the supporting cultural activities of this year’s summit are the Peace Fair and the “Yucatan for Peace” Concert with the performance of great artist and philanthropist Ricky Martín, who has stood out for helping others constantly, showing great sensitivity to the needs of people in situations of vulnerability. With his music and his initiatives, he invites everyone to not be indifferent to the pain of the less fortunate; those people who, despite having a voice, are not heard.

Ricky Martin has been a musical icon for several generations. In 2003 he was appointed by UNICEF as Goodwill Ambassador and passionately defended the rights of children. His Foundation has been collaborating with UNICEF to promote the protection of children and end child exploitation and abuse. In solidarity with the Summit and its projects and initiatives for peace, Martin responded enthusiastically to the invitation to attend the “Yucatan for peace” concert. The Yucatan for Peace concert will be held at the Motherland Monument on Saturday, September 21, to celebrate International Peace Day.

Tickets for this concert will be on sale in some movie theaters in Mérida, and in “The Music Palace.”

Ricky Martín will donate his participation to the Summit while several sponsors will cover the costs of the actual concert.

In addition, the Summit will also feature film screening activities, artistic performances by local talent, including the Yucalpeten Symphony Orchestra, the Folkloric Ballet, and multiple thematic forums will be held where prominent personalities in technology, music, sports and journalism will be present, such as Miguel Bosé, Martha Debayle, Diego Luna, Rafa Marquez, Paola Rojas, Yuriria Sierra, Karla Iberia Sánchez and chef Enrique Olvera, to name a few, who will have the opportunity to discuss with the presence of some of the Laureates, the different ways to include Peace in diverse social sectors.

The Summit will also feature the presentation of several sculptures by the artists Rodrigo de la Sierra, Adrián Reynoso and Álvaro Cuevas that will be placed among the cities.

For more information, visit https://www.enroutecommunications.com/category/news-room/

Contact Information:

Yucatan Tourism Board

Sara Sanchez

917-438-7096

Contact via Email

www.enroutecommunications.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792924

Press Release Distributed by PR.com