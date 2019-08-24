Market Overview

OhanaOne Launch & Salesforce Consulting Partner Status

PR.com  
August 24, 2019
San Diego, CA, August 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- OhanaOne has re-launched its business operations and has officially obtained Salesforce Consulting Partner Status. OhanaOne provides business & technology process consulting services by combining the Salesforce platform with client technology ecosystem to allow a streamlined engagement experience and automated workflow.

OhanaOne embraces a family-centric ideal in all aspects of its company:
- Clients expect solutions that create value, delivered on time and on budget.
- Partners expect reliability and collaboration.
- Employees expect support and empowerment to achieve professional success.

OhanaOne brings access to talent with multiple years of experience implementing technology solutions of all sizes supporting a variety of users, workflows and industries. As part of its technology roadmap, OhanaOne's intent is to launch multiple products built on the Salesforce platform in the Health & Life Sciences, Public Sector and Commercial Business Units.

To learn more, please contact email OhanaOne at contact@ohanaone.com

About OhanaOne (Speed to Outcome): A business process & technology services organization engaged with a variety of clients, introducing workflow automation in their operation. OhanaOne offers competitive pricing and has access to a talent pool scalable to business needs. Please visit www.ohanaone.com for more information.

Contact Information:
OhanaOne
Sai Krishnamurthi
855-464-2621
Contact via Email
www.ohanaone.com

