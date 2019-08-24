Fostering Hope LA Presents: 2nd Annual, A Night of Pure Comedy

A Night of Pure Comedy fundraiser event presented by Fostering Hope LA. Fostering Hope LA is a Torrance, California based non-profit organization serving young adults exiting foster care. This is a clean stand-up comedy event and all proceeds will go directly to Fostering Hope LA. Proceeds will be used to sustain their free job & life skills program offered to young adults exiting foster care.

Torrance, CA, August 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A Night of Pure Comedy Fundraiser Event to benefit local non-profit organization, Fostering Hope LA.

Fostering Hope LA presents its 2nd Annual, A Night of Pure Comedy. This stand-up comedy event is a clean family-friendly activity and will take place on September 6, 2019.

Buzz surrounding A Night of Pure Comedy has grown since last year and Fostering Hope LA is hoping for an even bigger crowd. Last year’s event was the organization’s most successful fundraiser yet, raising $7000. “This year we’re hoping to raise $12,000.00. The funds will be used for materials needed for our job skills program, our student’s monthly activities with mentors, and their graduation ceremony,” said Deborah Stromwall, the Executive Director of Fostering Hope LA.

This year’s show will feature comedians, Ron. G (as seen on Last Comic Standing and Kevin Hart’s: The Next Level), Terrance Washington (Improv), Luz Pasoz (HBO Latino) and Isaac Hirsch (Improv). Desserts, popcorn and refreshments will be served. All proceeds generated from the evening will go to the local non-profit organization: Fostering Hope LA. Fostering Hope LA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to serving young adults exiting the foster care system. The organization teaches job & life skills by offering a free evidence-based 8-week program. They also provide ongoing mentoring. Los Angeles has over 20,000 youth in the foster care system and many of these young people exit without effective life skills, thus falling into homelessness, sex-trafficking or other crimes that result in incarceration. It is the mission of Fostering Hope LA to help these young people create quality lives for themselves, becoming leaders in their communities.

Event time is 6:30-8:30 pm and being held at King’s Harbor Church located at 23915 Garnier St. Torrance, CA. 90505. Ticket price includes dessert, drinks, popcorn & seating. Prices are $20 per adult ticket and $10 for children 12 years and under. VIP seating is available for Sponsorship Level Donations of $500, $1000, or $2000.

For event information, visit http://www.fosteringhopela.org

Or call (310) 292-9734 for information regarding Sponsorship Level Donations.

Contact Information:

Fostering Hope LA

Deborah Stromwall

310-292-9734

Contact via Email

www.fosteringhopela.org

Administrative Assistant: brandy@fosteringhopela.org

