Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

Green Bay, WI, August 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally on the 2019 list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We consider ourselves blessed and fortunate to be in a position to help pet parents who are committed to the health, vitality and longevity of pets across America,” says Lanny Viegut, Carnivore Meat Company CEO and Owner. “Our rapid growth trajectory is directly attributed to our loyal customers as well as our dedicated and caring employees. Industry trends toward all-natural freeze-dried pet food and treats have also had an overall positive impact on our business and others in the raw pet food category, significantly boosting the demand for the products we manufacture.”

Carnivore Meat Company is one of the fastest growing manufacturers in the pet food industry, specializing in the natural food category with its Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat™ brands which are sold in over 6,000 pet specialty stores, online at Chewy and Amazon and exported to 14 international markets. In addition to its branded products, the company provides private label, co-pack services and ingredient components for other companies all over the world.

"Our anticipation of significant growth trends in the category coupled with our culture of finding ways to say yes to new opportunities led to to a significant expansion of our Ontario facility and the purchase of our second manufacturing facility and new corporate headquarters," states Viegut. "The investments uniquely position us to seize emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing category of freeze-dried pet foods and treats."

"The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Consistent with a long history of industry firsts, Carnivore Meat Company continues to expand its lines of new and unique freeze-dried products for cats and dogs. Planned for release this fall, Vital Essentials will lay claim to the first nationally distributed Freeze-Dried Hemp Chews that boast custom spectrum hemp oil formulations, addressing condition-specific issues for dogs. “Currently, the hemp inclusion treat market is highly fragmented with products sold primarily online or through very limited distribution,” Viegut comments. “Additionally, our freeze-dried raw treats are the perfect carrier for hemp oil. Comprised of only four ingredients, our chews are highly nutritional, all-natural meat products with no artificial ingredients or additives, which is precisely what discerning pet parents are searching for.”

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat™, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy, Amazon, PetFlow and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award and the Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found on their website.

