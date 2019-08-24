Gregg Pierce of GCP Fund Reviews Top Five Cities for Real Estate Investment

In a recent public Q&A session, Gregg Pierce, Managing Director at GCP Fund, a national provider of bridge loans,reviewed the top five cities for real estate investment, sharing his expertise in the area.

New York, NY, August 24, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The real estate market goes in cycles. There is the recovery phase, followed by the expansion phase, which is then followed by the hyper-supply phase, before concluding with recession. Investors are constantly on the lookout to crack the timing of these cyclical trends to find out how they might affect the individual markets for the foreseeable future. Those that manage to do so are able to capitalize on the market movements at the right moment and in the right way, and are able to buy and sell well. The skill, however, is only known to a few and Gregg Pierce of GCP Fund is one of them.

With more than 32 years of commercial mortgage lending experience, Gregg Pierce has worked on thousands of loan deals, helping clients find an easy and convenient financing solution to their real estate investment needs. His company, GCP Fund, is a national provider of bridge loans. During his time in the industry, Gregg Pierce has learnt to identify the pattern of the cyclical trends that typically dictate the real estate market.

Recently, GCP Fund held an open Q&A session at its New York office where Gregg Pierce addressed the public and answered their questions. In the session, one of the members from the audience asked Gregg Pierce about the cities investors should invest in. Following is an excerpt from Gregg Pierce’s detailed reply:

“I currently see Dallas, Orlando, Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta as the most profitable markets,” said Gregg Pierce. “These cities are gaining residents at a higher rate, they are gaining jobs almost twice as fast and they have a low cost of living index compared to most other cities in the U.S. I’d say they all are in the expansion phase, and you can expect good returns if you decide to invest in them.”

Gregg Pierce comments hold weight. Dallas has a 5-year projected population growth of 1.7%. The U.S national average has been indexed at 0.7%. Orlando, Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta all show similar growth patterns in the next five years. Likewise, speaking of projected employment growth, all five cities show extremely positive trends with Dallas and Orlando leading the way with 1.6%, followed closely by Charleston, Charlotte and Atlanta. In terms of cost of living, all five cities remain relatively affordable to live in.

“With my vast field experience, I’ve learnt to decipher the movements of the real estate market. I firmly believe these are the best markets to invest in,” concluded Gregg Pierce.

Gregg Pierce is highly regarded and respected for his knowledge, work ethic and professional acumen by his industry peers.

About Gregg Pierce

Gregg Pierce is Managing Director at GCP Fund. He has been with the company for more than a decade. He can be contacted through the following channels:

Website: https://gcpfund.com/

Contact: 1-800-514-7350

Fax: 516-299-9133

Business Address: 274 Madison Avenue Suite 901 New York, NY 10016

Email: contact@gcpfund.com

Contact Information:

Global Capital Partners Fund

Gregg Pierce

1-800-514-7350

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792819

Press Release Distributed by PR.com