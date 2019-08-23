Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch

PR.com  
August 23, 2019 5:56pm   Comments
Share:

Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots.

Houston, TX, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rent-A-Plane originally launched last November, they they were amazed at the response and number of new user accounts that were created in a short period of time. From that, they received a huge amount of positive user feedback about their Peer-to-Peer business model and how the website could be improved. So, based on the feedback they have launched a new site. The new site includes many of the suggestions and has streamlined the listing process. They have also added new features like aircraft scheduling, billing, and an invoicing system for owners to manage their rentals. Renters can locate aircraft using their search capability that is integrate with Google Maps. Their goal is to provide owners and renters with an easy to use platform where they can collaborate.

You can learn more, here: youtu.be/x-Yky3XBqHA

Contact Information:
Rent-A-Plane.com
Jim Weldon
888-808-7632
Contact via Email
https://rent-a-plane.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792922

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga