Rent-A-Plane Relaunch

Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots.

Houston, TX, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rent-A-Plane originally launched last November, they they were amazed at the response and number of new user accounts that were created in a short period of time. From that, they received a huge amount of positive user feedback about their Peer-to-Peer business model and how the website could be improved. So, based on the feedback they have launched a new site. The new site includes many of the suggestions and has streamlined the listing process. They have also added new features like aircraft scheduling, billing, and an invoicing system for owners to manage their rentals. Renters can locate aircraft using their search capability that is integrate with Google Maps. Their goal is to provide owners and renters with an easy to use platform where they can collaborate.

You can learn more, here: youtu.be/x-Yky3XBqHA

Contact Information:

Rent-A-Plane.com

Jim Weldon

888-808-7632

Contact via Email

https://rent-a-plane.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792922

Press Release Distributed by PR.com