Principled Technologies Publishes Study Comparing Dell EMC Isilon All-Flash Storage Systems and a Similar Competitor Array in Performance, Ease of Use, and Capacity

Principled Technologies (PT) tested the all-flash storage arrays to see which could better handle demanding workloads while offering easier management and greater effective usable capacity.

Durham, NC, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The ideal data center storage array must be easy to manage, offer the capacity to store the maximum amount of a business’s data, and handle demanding workloads such as video editing and machine learning for faster project completion time. A new PT report states that the Dell EMC Isilon All-Flash Storage Systems could offer exactly those benefits. The Isilon F800 storage system achieved more throughput and frames per second, and the updated Isilon F810 offered comparable machine learning performance, greater ease of use, and more effective usable storage capacity - both compared to an array from a competitor that PT refers to as Vendor A.

According to the report, “For your video projects, machine learning, and other demanding workloads, we proved that the Dell EMC Isilon All-Flash F800 and F810 storage systems can deliver comparable or faster performance versus the Vendor A platform. The Isilon F810 can also improve ease of management while offering more usable storage space through compression.”

To learn more about how Dell EMC Isilon All-Flash Storage Systems compared to a competitive array from Vendor A, see the report at http://facts.pt/ovmljwi or the infographic at http://facts.pt/hwp1bax.

