Institute of Hazardous Materials Management Launches Media Service

The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) has certified over 16,000 hazardous materials and dangerous goods professionals in the last 35 years. Based on the extraordinary capabilities of these professionals, IHMM seeks to assist the news media with expert commentary any time a hazardous materials incident occurs.

Rockville, MD, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IHMM Issues Media Kit to Assist News Media with Hazmat Incidents

Every day in America there are more than 800,000 shipments of hazardous materials. Some include deliveries of fuels to our local gas stations, or deliveries of nuclear material to medical or electrical generating facilities.

From time to time, fortunately rarely, accidents occur. IHMM offers the specialized expertise of thousands of professionals nationwide to provide news outlets with the unbiased, professional analysis so important for readers, listeners and viewers.

IHMM is a private certification body that has created the toughest standards in the nation for achieving certification of their credentials. Since 1984, IHMM has conveyed certifications upon more than 16,000 out of roughly 1.2 million people that work in the hazardous materials and dangerous goods communities of practice. IHMM Press Kit can be seen here: https://www.ihmm.org/aboutihmm/media-kitadvertising

IHMM certificants have achieved the highest level of professionalism in their fields, and now IHMM wants to make these extraordinary individuals available to provide expert commentary, insight, and context when the news media and the nation need it most.

www.ihmm.org/sites/default/files/docs/IHMM-Press-8232019.pdf

Contact Information:

Institute of Hazardous Materials Management

Eugene A. Guilford, Jr.

301-244-4869

Contact via Email

www.ihmm.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792915

Press Release Distributed by PR.com