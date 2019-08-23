8z Real Estate Sponsors Venus de Miles 2019

Boulder, CO, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships, mentorships, and support for college success. The ride took place on Saturday August 19, 2019, starting and ending in the Prospect New Town neighborhood in Longmont, Co.

Venus de Miles is unique as it is Colorado’s largest women’s road ride. This year’s Venus de Miles ride had over 840 rider participants, and more $27k was raised for Greenhouse Scholars. 8z Real Estate participated in multiple areas as the event’s presenting sponsor. Over 20 8z Realtors and staff rode in the event, while others volunteered at checkpoints and at the finishing area. The 8z tents served as a major highlight for riders upon finishing the course, providing food, beverages, and entertainment with corn hole, lawn chairs, and raffle prizes.

The energy behind the passion for Venus stems from the ongoing support of Greenhouse Scholars. 8z Real Estate makes a donation on behalf of each buyer or seller that closes with an 8z realtor. The brokerage has seen first hand the proven success of the program for multiple sponsored students, and the empowerment they achieve to make a difference in their community. Each year several 8z Realtors and staff members have volunteered for the organization’s selection committee, reading applications and interviewing scholarship applicants, to help select the ambitious scholars to benefit from scholarships and support from Greenhouse Scholars.

About 8z Real Estate

8z Real Estate is a real estate brokerage built from the ground up to empower home buyers and sellers with unmatched market data and online tools, combined with the knowledge and expertise of professionals on the ground. Realtors implement a client-centric approach to real estate transactions. Proactive, honest and trustworthy, 8z brokers listen to clients’ needs, address their concerns and deliver customized real estate solutions. Each Realtor specializes in specific neighborhoods throughout Colorado, allowing them to continually grow their knowledge base about the area in which they live and work as well as offer the “inside scoop” on everything local.

About Greenhouse Scholars

Greenhouse Scholars provides a whole person approach which includes comprehensive personal and financial support to high-performing and under-resourced college students. Scholars not only benefit from the scholarship funds, but from the mentorship program, professional networking opportunities, and a summer symposium. The organization believes that by supporting these high performing, low income students, these scholars can give back to their families and communities by the support they receive as a Greenhouse Scholar.

