Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored with Top 100 MBE® Award Distinction

Capital Region MSDC awards Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, as one of the best in the region.

Washington, DC, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announced that Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, was named a 2019 Top 100 MBE® winner. This prestigious award recognizes owners of minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community.

Established in 2007, the Top 100 MBE Awards® ceremony welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees in celebration of the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who are role models and inspire the entire community.

Sharon R. Pinder, CRMSDC’s president and CEO, says, “Our board of directors and our corporate members congratulate the 2019 Top 100 MBEs® on their stellar accomplishments. We are proud to add this year’s class of winners to our circle of leadership.”

The Top 100 MBE Awards® will be presented at the CRMSDC’s 38thAnnual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the MGM National Harbor.

Dr. Clayton Lawrence says, “It brings me great pleasure to be recognized as a 2019 Top 100 MBE winner and to be among such an outstanding group of awardees. While our individual efforts have led us to be recognized as the forces behind thriving economies and communities, it is when our missions come together that the future is uplifted to new heights.”

With a core belief that medicine is an art, LEAP LLC has been ensuring that quality, affordable healthcare is attainable for active duty, veteran and civilian patients through government-contracted medical facilities since 2007. And while the staff at these national and global locations bring their expertise to the forefront in the healthcare field, youth around the world are led to brighter, healthier futures thanks to LEAP Foundation DC. The nonprofit, which was founded in 2009 by Dr. Lawrence, works to address the unmet social and health needs of the people of the District of Columbia and surrounding communities.

“It has been an honor throughout the past 12 years not only to see a vision come to fruition, but to have had the opportunity to rally with others who are on a similar mission to lead others to the greatest versions of themselves,” Dr. Lawrence said.

About Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC is celebrating its 47hanniversary as a not-for-profit economic development of organization supporting growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services that help corporations enhance the diversity and innovation of their supply chains. CRMSDC connects corporate and government members to well established, certified minority-owned business enterprises.

We accomplish this through a rigorous process of certifying that MBE suppliers are at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by ethnic minorities; providing education and advice to certified businesses; and finally, creating strategic opportunities for corporate members and certified MBEs to connect for the purpose of doing business.

CRMSDC, established in 1972, is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. CRMSDC is headquartered in Silver Spring Maryland.

CRMSDC also operates two programs funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) grants: (1) The MBDA Business Center, Washington D.C., helps minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their businesses, and (2) The Federal Procurement Center which is the nation’s only federally-funded program solely dedicated to assisting MBEs in obtaining Federal contracts.

Together these three organization form the CRMSDC MBE Business Consortium, the largest provider of MBE support services in the region.

About LEAP LLC and LEAP Foundaion DC

Driven by a mentality of servant leadership, Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, has been providing superior quality healthcare for active duty, veteran and civilian patients since 2007. Dr. Clayton Lawrence, a decorated and respected veteran of the United States Army, saw the need for a company that would operate with a new philosophy to bring forth excellence in the healthcare industry. Staffing medical facilities across the country with physicians, health educators, medical examiners and more, LEAP has been recognized with several awards of excellence and is certified by the Small Business Administration. Winning the Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award for 2014 was just the beginning of much-deserved recognition for positive changes in the District of Columbia and across the nation. Dr. Lawrence and LEAP, LLC, were selected as the 2015 Washington, D.C., Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year. In 2016, Dr. Lawrence was honored when he was entered into The Congressional Record for his work in business and civic leadership throughout the greater Washington, D.C., region and abroad. Later that year, he received a White House Letter of Commendation from President Barack Obama for his work with LEAP, LLC. LEAP, LLC's nonprofit partner organization, LEAP Foundation DC, has been building bridges between hope and achievement in the District of Columbia and the surrounding communities since 2009. The group works to address the unmet social and health needs of the area's people and, among other accolades, was recognized in 2014 with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Award. For more information, visit https://www.leap4staffing.com or https://www.leapfoundationdc.org.

