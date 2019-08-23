An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - October 18, 2019

Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Kansas City, KS on October 18, 2019.

Kansas City, KS, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to join An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.

She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.

Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.

“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:

Reardon Convention Center

Wyandotte Ballroom

520 Minnesota Ave

Kansas City, KS 66101

Contact Information:

Future Horizons, Inc.

Rachael Rice

817.277.0727

Contact via Email

https://www.fhautism.com/

