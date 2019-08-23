Market Overview

An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - October 18, 2019

PR.com  
August 23, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Kansas City, KS on October 18, 2019.

Kansas City, KS, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to join An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.

She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.

Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.

“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:
Reardon Convention Center
Wyandotte Ballroom
520 Minnesota Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101

Contact Information:
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact via Email
https://www.fhautism.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792724

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
