FlipTix® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders "Flip" Tickets to Buyers.

Panama City Beach, FL, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FlipTix, the ticketing app allowing ticket holders to “Flip” tickets if they leave an event early, has announced that the company has signed a partnership agreement with the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam and event owner PCB Entertainment. The Labor Day weekend country music festival takes place Aug. 30 - Sept. 1 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Once the event gets underway, Flips will be available when ticket holders inside the venue leave early, with prices reflective of the time remaining in the event and other variables. Fans Flipping tickets will receive a monetary reward after a Buyer purchases their unused time. Buyers pick up their new, activated wristband at the official FlipTix tent positioned at the festival entrance. Only with FlipTix can attendees experience the festival for a portion of the event, and there are never any hidden fees.

This year, Gulf Coast Jam will feature concert headliners Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock along with performances by Midland, LOCASH, Big & Rich, LANCO, The Cadillac Three, Gretchen Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde and many other musical acts. The three-day festival is expected to draw more than 25,000 fans per day to Frank Brown Park.

In 2018, FlipTix was named by CNET as one of the Top 10 concert ticket apps. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company, which has 16 global patent applications on file, is led by co-founder and CEO Jaime Siegel, a former VP of Intellectual Property for Sony, and co-founder President/COO Brian Siegel who previously led a number of Sony’s U.S. business operations.

Since launching in 2016, FlipTix has partnered with a growing roster of multi-day festivals across the U.S., including KAABOO-Del Mar, KAABOO-Texas, Clusterfest Comedy Festival, BUKU Music + Art Project, Off the Rails Country Music Festival and the rock show Sonic Temple.

“The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is one of the premier country music festivals of the year, and we’re thrilled to be an official partner,” said Jaime Siegel. “We’re excited to introduce fans throughout the Florida panhandle area to the unique services and convenience offered through the FlipTix app.”

“FlipTix is a critically important asset to us as event producers as well as to our fans,” Mark Sheldon, COO of PCB Entertainment. “Fans have more options to purchase and Flip tickets if they can’t stay for the entire festival, and filling those seats keeps more people on site at the show, which drives our attendance numbers up and benefits vendors, so it is a win-win all around.”

To celebrate the partnership with Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, FlipTix has opened a sweepstakes offering two three-day passes to the winner. Anyone with the FlipTix app can register and enter to win by “hearting” the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam on the app’s events listing, which activates ticket and event notifications. The deadline to register is August 28 and the winner will be notified no later than August 29.

About FlipTix®

FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to “Flip” their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and Austin.

