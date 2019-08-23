Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation Raises $300,000

Firm Associates Participated in the 20th annual Baystate Foundation's Charity Golf Classic.

Boston, MA, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Baystate Financial today announced that it raised $300,000. in the 20th Annual Baystate Foundation Charity Golf Classic held out at The International Golf Club in Bolton, MA on June 11th. Over 52 groups (208 golfers) participated alongside 35 sponsoring partner firms including Eastern Bank & The Gosselin Foundation at the prestigious platinum level. Lenny Clarke was this year’s emcee and live auctioneer and Junior Achievement of Northern New England & Rad Nova was the honoree. “It’s amazing to watch our team of Baystate associates work together and care so deeply for children in need,” said Chris McIntosh, executive director of the Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation. “The 20th annual charity golf classic was a great success and we are thrilled to have started a tradition that is not only fun for the Baystate community and our clients, but allows us to keep supporting kids in need via our honoree Junior Achievement of Norther New England. To date – this golf tournament has raised more than $3M for local charities.”

“Through the generosity of our associates and corporate partners, we are able to help thousands of children by donating to so many special charities,” added Dave Porter, managing partner of Baystate Financial. “Our participation in this event showcases part of our mission statement which is all about reaching out and providing a hand to at-risk children. We are so thankful to be able to give back to the community and specifically JA this year.”

The Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation wrote 42+ checks in 2018 and donates 100 percent of the money it raises to several different non-profits including: JA, Wonderfund, Camp Harborview, Special Olympics Massachusetts, ALS Walk and the Travis Mills Foundation, just to name a few.

About Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation:

Founded in 1999, Baystate Financial Charitable Foundation (BFCF) is committed to supporting existing community-based non-profits in New England. Affiliated with New England’s premier financial services firm, Baystate Financial, the foundation’s goal is to raise money and awareness in order to make a positive impact in the day-to-day lives of those in need. BFCF relies on fundraising through events like “The Annual Charity Golf Classic,” along with donations from corporations, individuals, businesses and the community. For more information, please visit www.baystatefoundation.org.

About Baystate Financial:

Baystate Financial is one of New England’s oldest and largest financial services firms, with 17 offices throughout the northeast. For more than a century, Baystate has provided a growing number of professional and business clients with a broad range of services and products specifically designed to help meet their financial needs. Baystate Financial is committed to each client’s individual financial success. For additional information, please visit www.baystatefinancial.com.

