Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with MediQuire

St. Johns, FL, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care, announced today a partnership with MediQuire, a leading data analytics company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment methodologies. With this partnership, FLAACOs will provide Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in Florida and beyond with opportunities to improve the design, negotiation, and tracking of value-based contracts, and optimize performance of those contracts using data analytics that help providers deliver better quality care to patients.

“As providers are expanding the number of payers they are working with and handling many different kinds of value-based contracts, we find MediQuire’s capabilities critical for success. Their unique and best in class solution is why FLAACOs has decided to partner with them to recommend them to our membership,” explains Nicole Bradberry, Founder and CEO of FLAACOs.“

MediQuire has been working with providers, health plans, and employers nationwide to move them seamlessly along the glidepath to value-based care. MediQuire achieves this with its data value-based contracting solution, Transpera, that presents insights ranging from avoidable medical costs to attribution issues to quality improvement opportunities, and informs the design and negotiation of value-based contracts for FLAACOs and its membership. ACOs will be able to monitor performance of signed contracts in real-time using Transpera, and utilize MediQuire's population health management platform, Clarity, to generate actionable insights that enable providers to close care gaps and deliver efficient, high-quality care to their patients.

“We are helping ACOs streamline the contracting process with their payers, and successfully implement value-based contracts in order to improve quality and reduce avoidable medical costs for all parties involved in this effort,” said Emily Chen, CEO of MediQuire. “We are delighted to be partnering with FLAACOs so that we can ensure the success of its ACO membership in alternative payment arrangements.”

About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization

ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The associations brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MediQuire

MediQuire's mission is to align payers and providers to focus on the patient using its suite of advanced analytics solutions that help payers and providers design, negotiate, and track value-based contracts, as well as provide insights to aid providers in closing gaps at the point-of-care. MediQuire's machine learning capabilities distill complex data into intuitive, easy-to-use interfaces to facilitate the creation of patient registries for population monitoring and outreach, identify emerging risk factors, and help payers and providers collaborate to deliver valuable care. Learn more at www.mediquire.com

