Be The Difference Foundation Announces "Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend at Midwestern State University"

Volleyball Team and Men's Soccer Team Host Awareness Nights and Fundraiser to Honor Women's Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in Her Fight Against Ovarian Cancer

Wichita Falls, TX, August 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Be The Difference Foundation is excited to partner with Midwestern State University Athletics to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and raise dollars for MSU Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in her fight against the disease. Fans are invited to “Tackle ovarian cancer with the Men’s Soccer Team” and “Block out ovarian cancer with the Volleyball Team” at Midwestern State University’s Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend in September.

On Thursday, September 26, Men’s Soccer Coaches will wear teal socks during their home game vs. Oklahoma Christian. On September 27, the Volleyball team and their coaches will wear teal socks during their home game against Texas A&M Commerce to honor and show their support for Coach Johnson and raise awareness of this silent killer. Teal is the official color of ovarian cancer.

In addition to the awareness campaign, a fundraising page has been created to collect donations to assist Coach Johnson in her battle with ovarian cancer. Donations can be made in any amount and are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/events/.

One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% of women diagnosed will die from the disease. Sadly, there is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.

In most cases, ovarian cancer isn’t diagnosed until it has progressed to an advanced stage. Typically, this is because ovarian cancer symptoms either aren’t apparent in the early stages of the disease or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues such as general abdominal discomfort, bloating and/or a feeling of fullness, even after a light meal, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, loss of appetite and unusual fatigue, that are often mistaken for minor ailments.

Be The Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. The mission of Be the Difference Foundation is to create awareness and improve the lives all people affected by ovarian cancer through education, support and research. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org

