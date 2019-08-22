Global Wheelchair Production Experts Join Free Wheelchair Mission

Retired executives from Invacare Europe bring decades of experience in wheelchair production to the US-based nonprofit wheelchair manufacturer.

Irvine, CA, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Free Wheelchair Mission (FWM), a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit that designs and manufactures cost-efficient wheelchairs for individuals living with a disability in under-resourced nations, welcomes wheelchair production experts Pia Hindersson and Mats Feldt as senior product manager and senior R&D advisor, respectively. Hindersson and Feldt, who hail from Sweden, bring a combined 75 years of expertise in the field of mobility solutions to their roles at FWM.

Hindersson, who holds a degree in occupational therapy and in marketing, began her career as a sales representative for a Swedish manufacturer of manual wheelchairs and later became the international product manager at Scandinavian Mobility, where she was strategically responsible for the development of new products, including manual wheelchairs for pediatric use. When Scandinavian Mobility was acquired by Invacare, a global leader in wheelchair production, Hindersson was promoted to European product manager and later global product development manager, covering all regions, including North America and Australia.

Feldt earned a degree in mechanical engineering and began his career as a design engineer for medical devices. He later joined Scandinavian Mobility, serving on the management team as the research and development manager, and continued in this role after the company’s acquisition by Invacare. There, he served as manager for one of Invacare’s global product development centers, the department responsible for all aspects of product development for a certain product group.

“Pia and Mats bring a wealth of expertise, leveraging their for-profit experience to help us optimize our supply chain,” stated Nuka Solomon, CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission, which has distributed more than one million wheelchairs to individuals living with disabilities in 93 countries. “Having such high-level experts who are so well-versed in product development and supply is a major asset to our organization.”

Hindersson will report directly to Solomon as senior product manager, while Feldt will work closely with Free Wheelchair Mission Founder and President Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., on a project-by-project basis as senior R&D advisor.

After distinguished careers in the field of mobility solutions, Hindersson and Feldt are pleased to serve with FWM as volunteer staff members. “We’ve been familiar with Free Wheelchair Mission for years,” said Hindersson, “and we’re excited to now have an opportunity to give back to the community through this worthwhile cause.”

In 2017, Free Wheelchair Mission reached the milestone of one million wheelchairs distributed, and now is pursuing its goal of reaching the next million by 2025.

Contact Information:

Free Wheelchair Mission

Jennifer Walker

617-817-0400

Contact via Email

www.freewheelchairmission.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792856

Press Release Distributed by PR.com