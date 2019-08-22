Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump

The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over.

Prescott, AZ, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The large 36" x 48" commissioned 3D Donald Trump painting is the only one of it's kind in the world. The painting is made up of hundreds of sheets of tissue paper, two gallons of gel medium (glue) and many tubes of oil paint. The original painting took Michelle three month to complete.

Michelle is a celebrated mixed media artist using paper to create a sculpted canvas. This unique style was created by Michelle and is exclusively her own. Michelle's work has been published in several international art magazines, won prestigious awards, and her work resides in numerous private collections.

Michelle is offering high quality archival Giclee signed prints of the painting for Trump supporters. The prints are a digital image of the painting and sold in three sizes. Prints are available on Michelle's website. www.poetrypainting.com/donald-trump-prints.html

