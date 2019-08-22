Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R.

Denver, CO, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Manhasset, New York, August 21, 2019 Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist and proud resident of Denver, Colorado has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the fields of coaching, speaking, and psychotherapy. Ms. Ruth has been recognized for her achievements, credentials, contributions and longevity in her field. Her dedication has enabled her to reach the pinnacle of her career. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.

About Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist

Samantha Ruth has over 20 years experience in the mental healthcare field. She is an author, trainer, speaker, and transformational Psychologist, as well as the founder and president of Samantha Ruth, formerly known as Never Give Up, which provides services internationally. Samantha offers a highly personalized approach tailored to each of her client’s individual needs to help attain the personal growth they are striving for.

Samantha has years of experience working with a wide range of mental health issues. Since relocating to Colorado in 2014, she has devoted her energy towards increasing her education, experience and overall knowledge so that she can provide the best services possible. She promises to provide clients with a safe and confidential environment so they can work together towards accomplishing their goals. Clients work with Samantha individually or in one of her exclusive groups. She helps them from the comfort of their home regardless of their location. There is full confidentiality and she provides secure online safety. Samantha works with clients via email, telephone or video. Being extremely holistic, she provides several alternatives to medication, looking at natural solutions first such as nutrition.

She is a co-author of Kate Butler’s fifth book in the inspired impact author series, “Women Who Illuminate,” which launched on August 28th. Her chapter is titled “Infinite Love.” She has also added several new services to her business including professional accountability partner, individual services, group services, group plus individual, and public speaking. What Samantha is most proud of is the Whole Lotta Love, The James Lincoln Ruth Foundation she created to honor her husband, which changes lives through love. She was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.

After obtaining a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Samantha obtained her M.A. in Psychology from the Center for Humanistic Studies in Detroit, Michigan. She has written several articles in her field. She was recently certified in “tapping,” and hopes to offer this modality of therapy in schools, and is a Certified Canfield Success Trainer. While living in Michigan, Samantha specialized in individual, family and group counseling. She also provided trainings, speaking engagements and crisis management for schools and companies, which is something she still loves doing today. She worked at The Common Ground Sanctuary, Livonia Counseling Center, Oakland Psychological Clinic, and Great Lakes Psychology Group. When Samantha moved to Denver, she learned how large of a need there was for digital services. This led her to create Never Give Up. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors with her two dogs, Sassy and Dallas.

Samantha states “No two paths are alike and I recognize the need to work with each individual in a way that best suits his or her needs.”

For further information, please contact Post samantharuth.com and wholelottalovefoundation.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

