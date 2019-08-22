Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate in Rumson and Allenhurst is proud to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Red Bank, NJ 07701.

Red Bank, NJ, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 124 Tower Hill Dr. in beautiful Red Bank, New Jersey. Michelle Arege-Coffenberg is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $339,900.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to introduce this desirable Tower Hill Town Home. One of the nicest complexes in Red Bank, the community offers a pool and tennis. This town home features gas heat, central air conditioning and an attached garage. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms in this open floor plan. The complex is set high on a hill and close to downtown shopping, restaurants, and a hospital. Area beaches and ferry service to Manhattan are only minutes away. This home is also close to the highway, bus and train to New York City. The desirable Red Bank Regional High School is just a few blocks away. For more information on this great town home, please contact listing agent Michelle Arege Coffenberg at 732.513.0646. Thank you.

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

