Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Introduce a New Listing in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate with offices in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Ginger Paraboschi has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

Atlantic Highlands, NJ, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 133 Owens Ave. in beautiful Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. Ginger Paraboschi is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $989,900.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to introduce this new construction with over 3,500 square foot of living space that is close to the NYC Ferry Service. This custom colonial home has a 2 story family room and is open to the kitchen. In addition there is another family room or recreation area on the main level. The home has a first floor guest suite, spacious master suite with walk-in closets, and a balcony overlooking the great room from the second floor landing, an attached 2 car garage and full basement. It also has an inviting rocking chair porch. It is located on a private lane and backs up to Hartshorne Woods. This private home is situated on approximately a half acre lot. Please call Ginger Paraboschi at 732-492-4962 for more details.

About Preferred properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792596

Press Release Distributed by PR.com