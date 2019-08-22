DataPoints & AFCPE® Form Partnership to Blend Financial Psychology Technology with the Leader in Financial Counseling, Coaching, & Education

The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals.

Marietta, GA, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- DataPoints and the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education® (AFCPE®) today announced a partnership between their organizations. The partnership will allow AFCPE professionals the opportunity to access technology-enabled financial psychology tools, while also introducing DataPoints clients to important financial counseling, coaching and education certification and training. DataPoints provides financial professionals with technology-based assessments and consulting services based on over 40 years of data, including the research that went into The Millionaire Next Door and related publications. For more than 35 years, AFCPE has ensured the highest level of knowledge, skill, and integrity of the personal finance profession by certifying, connecting, and supporting diverse professionals who serve communities worldwide.

“Members of the AFCPE® community are passionate about helping people with their money so they can improve their lives,” stated Rachael DeLeon, Director of Communications & Member Services at the AFCPE. “We believe that all people, regardless of income and background, deserve access to the highest standard of financial knowledge and guidance. We also know that personal finance is not one-size-fits-all and that in order to affect behavior change, it’s critical to meet a person where they are and help them build healthy financial habits that lead to lasting financial well-being.”

“Our partnership will provide AFCPE members with a financial psychology toolkit they can use to understand the unique experiences, personality, attitudes, and behaviors of the individuals they serve,” stated Sarah Stanley Fallaw, Ph.D., president of DataPoints. “These technology tools can improve the way in which financial professionals communicate, coach, and ultimately deliver service to individuals seeking to improve their financial lives, and their lives as a whole.”

Through this partnership, AFCPE Members will be able to access tools and resources available through the DataPoints platform for a reduced rate. DataPoints clients will receive discounts on AFCPE certification programs – the Accredited Financial Counselor® (AFC®) and Financial Fitness Coach (FFC®) – as well as AFCPE Membership. As part of the partnership arrangement, DataPoints and the AFCPE will hold joint educational sessions for its respective clients and members, focusing on financial psychology, financial education, and how best to serve all individuals in achieving financial goals.

DataPoints mission is to create behavioral science tools to help individuals change behaviors and build wealth. Based on the research behind The Millionaire Next Door, our tools provide a science-based framework for improving money-related habits. Our powerful analytics provide personalized insights into patterns of financial behaviors, money-related attitudes, and characteristics which impact saving, spending, and investing. Learn more at www.datapoints.com.

AFCPE ensures the highest level of knowledge, skill, and integrity of the personal finance profession by certifying, connecting, and supporting diverse professionals who serve communities worldwide. Our comprehensive certification programs represent the gold standard for financial counseling, coaching, and education, including the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®) certification which is accredited by NCCA and nationally recognized by CFPB and Department of Defense. Visit the AFCPE at www.afcpe.org.

