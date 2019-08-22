Pluto Technologies Inc. is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Wireless Networking & Connectivity

On Aug. 6th the United States Patent Office issued US10375641B2 which enables for improved real-time Wireless Networking & Connectivity and improved real-time location.

La Jolla, CA, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Pluto Technologies Inc. patent portfolio:

US10375641B2 Mobile Device Management System (21 Claims)

US8484381B2 Mobile Device Management System (27 Claims)

US8897375B2 Wireless Video Monitoring on a Mobile (15 Claims)

Patent Overview

US10375641B2 RF Topo mapping: definition to establish by location (geolocation) what RF (wireless) communication capabilities are currently or will be available in the future.

The enablers of this patent include predictive location-aware, updating location beacons, artificial intelligence, Data mining, prediction, and self-learning.

US10375641B2 also provides and allows for hyper-relevant location-aware, proximity awareness, user content and context-awareness in a mobile, social and may provide for crowd location sourcing environments with identifying and collecting users behaviors and utilize these patterns. These behaviors may support many use cases using calendar events as action points (triggers), which allows your partners to expand on-location services.

These patents provide for location enablers with many indoor location applications and identify a few options for wireless device power savings and standby modes along with location awareness and proximity location sharing as a few key attributes, along with support from US patent 8,484,381. Issued US 8,484,381 Priority date back to May 5, 2003; Self-discovery & self-aware location network. Location tagging & sharing, e.g. GPS over Wi-Fi & location-aware with scheduling events: predictive location, crowd, and group-based location enabling. Preexisting condition based upon prior knowledge from others.

Issued US 8,897,375 Software-based video encoder & location tagging of video and photo images.

