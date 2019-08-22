Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL)

The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted.

Chatham Borough, NJ, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today Desktop Alert Inc. announced The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted.

The DoDIN APL Approval Memo is posted on the DoDIN APL site at https://aplits.disa.mil/apl.

"We are proud to announce that Desktop Alert is only the 2nd Network Centric Mass Notification System approved by DISA.," said Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc.

About Desktop Alert Inc. https://www.desktopalert.net

Desktop Alert is a leading provider of enterprise mass notification and emergency communications products and services to the United States Department of Defense, NATO, Federal Government and First-Responders around the world. Its innovative and patented software has been internationally recognized as a “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Interoperable Communications” system. Desktop Alert provides a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, collaboration, and situational awareness tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert optimizes the communications flow with timely, accurate information to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness.

