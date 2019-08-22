ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman

ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law.

Orlando, FL, August 22, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Attorney Eric Boughman, founding partner of the law firm of ForsterBoughman, with the assistance of other co-authors from the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section, recently completed a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact." The book examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law.

“Our goal is to enlighten business leaders about the new realities created by AI in this ever-changing digital world. The heavily-regulated healthcare and financial sectors are affected as are new industries not already subject to specific regulation,” said Boughman. Artificial intelligence and the use of smart machines are shaking up law and society. “It was an honor to work with such a distinguished group of scholars on this project,” said Boughman.

These topics are game-changers, not just for how work is performed, but for the regulations guiding business today. “I’m proud of the work Eric and our firm have been doing with cutting-edge technologies, like AI and smart machines,” said Gary Forster, the firm’s managing partner. We look forward to driving these important topics in this digital age.

To order the book, see https://tinyurl.com/yxu386oz and for a full list of authors, see https://tinyurl.com/yx94qsqs.

Topics covered in the book include:

- Regulations managing autonomous flying drones, biologically-base robots and other thinking machines that operate in our streets and companies

- AI’s impact on healthcare, workplace procedures and basic business management

- AI and intellectual property, cybersecurity and consumer privacy

- The transactional law practice and AI

- International privacy laws and global regulations and their effect on AI

- The future of AI and mapping the law

- Unique traits of AI decision-making that already conflict with laws and regulations

Boughman is planning an upcoming webinar related to this topic which will be accessible through the firm’s website: www.ForsterBoughman.com

Source / Media Contact: Evergreen AIM LLC – (844) 352-7600

Contact Information:

Evergreen AIM LLC

Tony Pizzi

(844) 352-7600

Contact via Email

www.ForsterBoughman.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792745

Press Release Distributed by PR.com