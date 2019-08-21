New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day

Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints.

Brainerd, MN, August 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis.

The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. This small, portable device utilizes a patent-pending three-therapy treatment to relieve joint pain: red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints.

A Product that Solves a Need

The founder and inventor of the Triumph LTD Hand Therapy Device, Jeff Zernov, originally invented this product to help provide pain relief for his wife. “Paulette’s hand arthritis was causing her so much pain that she couldn’t work in her garden anymore,” explains Zernov. “It was so hard for me to watch her give up her life-long passion; all I wanted was to help her thrive in some way.”

After many rounds of prototypes and testing, Zernov created a device that delivers precise levels of light, heat and massage in each treatment, providing maximum relief for his wife and other arthritis sufferers across the country. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the success stories we’ve been hearing from sufferers who have taken their lives back from this crippling disease. They can once again enjoy their passions that had previously been too painful for them,” Zernov explains.

Backed by Science

“There are many red light therapy products on the market,” says Zernov. “But so many of them deliver such inconsistent levels of red light that they aren’t as effective, so there was definitely a need in the market for a product like Triumph.”

What makes the Triumph LTD device unique is that the lights are set at a fixed distance from the users’ joints to deliver the optimal dosing of red light and eliminate guesswork for the user. The red light is also aided by the additional application of heat and vibration for maximum pain relief and comfort in each treatment.

The device leverages red light therapy research originally developed by NASA and subsequently reviewed in many clinical studies as an effective treatment for arthritis and other joint-related conditions.

According to data provided by the Arthritis Foundation, 91.2 million U.S. adults either have doctor-diagnosed arthritis or report joint symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of arthritis. This device allows those in pain to get back to the things they love, like golfing, cooking and gardening. With regular treatment, users experience less swelling, less pain, greater flexibility and general relief for their hands.

User Testimonials

“I’ve lived on a farm all my life which is very demanding on your hands. My arthritis had advanced to a point where I couldn’t hold cards to play bridge with my friends. My son gave me a Triumph and I began using it every day. Within two weeks my hands were back, I was able to hold cards and do things the pain and stiffness had taken away. I continue to use Triumph each day; I’m afraid to stop and go back to my old hand pain and stiffness.” - Mary B., 70

“I bought a Triumph for my mother. We went on a two-week road trip and I made sure she used it every day. When we spent a couple days with my aunt with arthritic hands, my aunt started using it, too. Two days after we left my aunt’s house, she called and asked me to buy her a Triumph. She couldn’t believe how good her hands felt when she was using it.“ - Ray A., 72

About Triumph LTD

Triumph LTD (Light Therapy Devices) exists to improve the lives of those suffering from crippling joint pain. By harnessing the crucial elements of red light therapy science—light frequency, light intensity, distance between the light emitters and treatment area, and the length of the treatment session time— Triumph Light Therapy Devices deliver a revolutionary new drug-free treatment modality for hand arthritis sufferers. https://triumph-ltd.com/

