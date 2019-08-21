GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director

In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region.

“We’re excited to add Mr. Floyd to our growing organization,” said James M. Deren, President and CEO of GBS. “This selection allows us to expand our coverage of the Springfield area and meet the needs of a wider client base.”

Extensive Experience

Floyd brings more than 30 years of comprehensive sales experience to GBS, much of which came from his time in the insurance, mortgage, and executive commercial transportation industries. During his numerous years in sales, Floyd used his thorough product knowledge and understanding of industry and governmental regulations to assess the unique needs of each client.

“I enjoy working with a varied clientele and discovering each organization’s specific goals,” said Floyd. “Identifying and developing a solution that meets these goals is incredibly rewarding.”

Serving as an RMD, Floyd will assist clients with major aspects of implementing their self-funded health plans. This includes being the primary contact during the initial sales process, holding employee open enrollment meetings, and working closely with the client during their annual renewal.

“I look forward to developing strong, lasting relationships with each of our clients and providing them with a custom employee benefit solution,” said Floyd. “I’m excited and enthusiastic about my future with GBS.”

About Group Benefit Services

Group Benefit Services (GBS) is a technology-driven Third Party Administrator (TPA) headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Founded in 1992, GBS has been creating and administering self-funded health plans for more than 25 years, and can customize these plans to meet the needs of a diverse set of clientele. GBS has a variety of resources, including advanced technology and industry experts, to help employers provide essential, affordable employee benefits. By maintaining a focus on sustainable and efficient health plans, GBS clients gain improved plan performance and streamlined administrative workflows. Likewise, GBS emphasizes building positive, personalized connections with their members to ensure each member feels important.

