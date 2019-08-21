Rebecca Czekalski, RN Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Jacksonville, FL, August 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Czekalski, RN of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Rebecca Czekalski, RN

Rebecca Czekalski has over 17 years experience in the healthcare field. She is a Registered Nurse at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida. She is responsible for assisting patients in the Critical Care Unit.

Rebecca obtained her M.S. in Healthcare Administration as well as a M.S.N. and S.C.R.N (Stroke Certified Registered Nurse). In her spare time she enjoys triathlons and exotic animal rescue.

