Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent.

Omaha, NE, August 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine today revealed that Fusion Medical Staffing is No. 1762 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for our growth. We will be celebrating Fusion’s 10-year anniversary in just a few weeks and seeing what we have accomplished in that time is humbling. I am proud of the employees we have, their ability to provide great customer service, find top-notch medical travelers and build relationships with facilities all over the country. From day one Fusion Medical Staffing has always believed in the importance of working hard and staying true to our core values. It’s that same belief that will take us to our next 10 years and beyond.” -Sam Wageman, President & CEO of Fusion Medical Staffing

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list, as a whole, shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

At Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle. They provide career opportunities for healthcare professionals by helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. Their actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. Why would you settle for any old job? Fusion Medical Staffing believes in authenticity, integrity, and determination to help their employees grow into a truly great career. Through it all, they strive to stay humble, stay driven and keep a positive attitude.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Contact Information:

Fusion Medical Staffing

Bradley Schoreit

(877) 230-3885 extension 431

Contact via Email

fusionmedstaff.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792592

Press Release Distributed by PR.com