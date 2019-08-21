Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships.

Atlanta, GA, August 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Parc at Pooler offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes all with elevator access. The homes will feature Smart Home technology, granite countertops, stainless appliances and woodgrain flooring. The community will feature many shared amenities for its residents such as a resort-style pool, a fitness center that will include Wellbeats Virtual Fitness Training, a well-appointed Pet Park, a pet grooming room, a Luxer package delivery system and Electric Vehicle charging stations.

About Equity Resources, LLC

Equity Resources, LLC was founded in 1976 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jack Fiorella, CCIM, a Birmingham native and graduate of Auburn University. The company is a highly successful private real estate development and investment company specializing in the multifamily industry. The company’s success can be attributed to its team of real estate professionals, the careful selection of the right assets and deal structures, astute negotiations and an effective network of expert partners. Equity Resources currently owns or has previously owned multifamily assets throughout the Central and Southern United States. For more information, visit www.equityresources.net.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

