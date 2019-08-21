Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions

Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations.

Irvine, CA, August 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Susan DeGrassi, formerly Director of Cause, will take on expanded responsibilities with her promotion to Vice President, Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis, formerly Director of Sales for Antis Roofing has been promoted to Vice President, Sales and Field Operations. The announcements were made by Charles Antis, Chief Executive Officer, of Orange County-based Antis Roofing and Waterproofing.

Susan DeGrassi, a veteran of the community management industry, spent twenty-seven years with Merit Property Management (now First Service Residential,) the last seven as Executive Vice President. In 2017, she joined Antis as Director of Cause to lead the company’s philanthropic effort, primarily providing no-cost roofing to non-profits with buildings in need of repair. In 2019, Susan was recognized by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce with its Inaugural Women of Influence award. She currently serves on the Board of National Women in Roofing.

Aaron Antis will continue to lead the Antis Sales Team, and also oversee the Field Operations Team. In this role he has responsibility for all client-facing work, including onsite operations, quality control and project management. Susan DeGrassi, well known in the Orange County Community as Antis’ philanthropy representative, will assume added responsibility for Antis’ internal operations, including customer service and support, HR, IT and other administrative functions.

Aaron Antis, nephew of founder and CEO, Charles Antis, joined the company in 2007 as a trainee roofer and has trained and worked in all the company’s core business departments since then. In 2018, the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) selected Aaron as one of thirty-six emerging leaders in the roofing industry to attend Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management for the NRCA University’s Future Executive Institute.

“Both Susan and Aaron have proven invaluable players on the Antis team and I am delighted to announce their well-deserved promotion to vice president,” says Charles Antis. “This year Antis is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. With the added bench strength that Aaron and Susan bring to our leadership team, we are well poised for this next decade. Our goal remains to be successful in our business so that we can continue to give back and support some of the wonderful non-profits that work so hard in the communities that have given so much to us.”

About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing

Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing services for homeowner’s associations and multi-tenant housing communities in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis is one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, and a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.

