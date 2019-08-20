Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being

The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry.

The Upper Room and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee will co-sponsor a Steal Away Women’s Retreat October 4–5, 2019 at the YMCA Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville, Tennessee. The retreat is based on research by the Steal Away Women visionary, Rev. Dr. Paula Smith, who wrote her doctoral thesis in 2018: “Steal Away: Reclaiming Wholistic Health and Well-Being.” In the same year, Rev. Dr. Smith recognized the need for a retreat that would bring alive her thesis. She then hosted two daylong gatherings for clergywomen, one in the fall of 2018 and another in the spring of 2019. The Steal Away Women’s Retreat in October will be 1 1/2 days and will welcome both lay and clergy women.

Research has indicated that a wholistic approach to health and well-being closely aligns with God’s intent for humans to flourish. Third John 2:2 (New Living Translation) states, “I hope all is well with you and that you are as healthy in body as you are strong in spirit.” First Thessalonians 5:23 also promotes a wholistic approach to health and well-being: “May God, the God who makes everything holy and whole, make you holy and whole, put you together—spirit, soul, and body” (The Message). “Steal Away: Reclaiming Wholistic Health & Well-Being” proved to be a viable model for cultivating holy habits and equipping participants with tools and resources to improve their physical, spiritual, emotional, social, and financial health and well-being. Although the target audience for this initial project was clergywomen, the principles and strategies apply to anyone seeking to align attitude and behaviors into an integrated, intentional approach to health.

“Steal Away Women retreats encourage living intentionally and integrating the five dimensions of health that promote flourishing and vitality in mission and ministry. Those five dimensions are physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness,” said Rev. Dr. Smith. She and the Steal Away Women’s team see this upcoming retreat as an opportunity for women to wrap themselves in a relaxing spiritual atmosphere to reflect, refresh, and renew.

Retreat worship and workshop experiences will include Writing Your Spiritual Autobiography, Beads of Belovedness, Centering Prayer Practice, Restorative Yoga, a workshop on nutrition, and more. In addition, time will be set aside for quiet reflection and rest.

As part of the registration fee, each retreat participant will receive lunch on Saturday, beads for the prayer bead workshop, and a copy of the Upper Room book Quiet Spaces: Prayer Interludes for Women by Patricia Wilson.

For more information and to register for this event, visit StealAwayWomen.org. Group discounts are available.

The Upper Room is a global ministry dedicated to supporting the spiritual life of Christians seeking to know and experience God more fully. From its beginnings in 1935 as a daily devotional guide, The Upper Room has grown to include publications, programs, prayer support, and other resources to help believers of all ages and denominations move to a deeper level of faith and service. Learn more at UpperRoom.org.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is part of the YMCA USA, a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind, and body. Learn more at YMCAMidTN.org.

Steal Away Women strives to provide space to help women reclaim biblical principles that evoke awareness, inspire change, equip, and empower with resources that lead to intentional wholistic living. Learn more at StealAwayWomen.org.

