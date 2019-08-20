Michele Briscoe Honored as a Woman of the Month and on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Brooklyn, NY, August 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2019 and showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of real estate investment and city transit. Each month they feature women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.

Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship.

Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business.

Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company.

In her spare time, Michele enjoys spending time with family and relaxing.

