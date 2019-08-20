Neil Foley Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison

Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Neil Foley, a talented and experienced pharmaceutical representative to its city team as a physician liaison. Foley will bring over 21 years of experience of pharmaceutical expertise. He will be working out of NYCBS’ Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens locations.

As a trusted source in the medical community for physicians and medical professionals, Foley’s experience is truly unmatched. He served as a top-tier anti-psychosis representative for over 20 years, promoting the growth and sales for several pharmaceutical companies such as Sunovian and Astra-Zeneca, which included increasing profit margins.

“I plan to provide and maintain the best physician relation management as we partner and grow with other small-town physicians and organizations,” said Foley.

Foley has been a Councilman for the Town of Brookhaven for five years addressing and solving multiple issues concerning the community.

Foley’s main task has been to treat physicians and patients as his own family. “I'm excited to join an organization that strives every day to better people's lives. To work for this organization is an incredible opportunity,” said Foley. He will be working alongside NYCBS’ Tina Toulon, spouse of Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon as they continue to grow its practice.

Foley currently holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies from the College of Misericordia.

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation.

