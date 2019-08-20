Jeremy Mutschler Appointed Senior Marketing Director of NYCBS

Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations.

As Senior Marketing Director, Mr. Mustchler will optimize NYCBS’ marketing campaigns by developing a multi-tier approach of integrated campaigns to further promote our unique level of patient care and expand our reach throughout Long Island and New York. “We may be smaller than some of the other cancer care treatment centers but that’s a very big advantage for our patients. We have the ability to move quickly, makes things happen, and get things done when I patients need it,” said Mr. Mutschler.

“I am pleased to be in a role where I can contribute to both the success of our company and the well-being of our patients. With each day that passes, I become more impressed with my colleagues and their level of commitment. Our mission is to provide the most comprehensive cancer care possible while attending to our patients’ immediate needs,” said Mr. Mustchler. Mr. Mutschler will be collaborating with each of the departments to formulate a cohesive and consistent marketing strategy.

Mr. Mutschler’s marketing experience is truly unmatched as the former founder and managing partner of Promotions Associations Inc. for more than 20 years. In addition, Mr. Mutschler served as the Director of Operations for International Student Exchange, a non-profit organization which places high school students from more than 40 countries around the world with volunteer host families throughout the United States.

Mr. Mutschler earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from St. John’s University, and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) with concentration in Marketing Management from Dowling College. Additionally, Mr. Mutschler taught Marketing and Advertising as an Adjunct Professor.

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation.

