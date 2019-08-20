Stephanie A. Burkhart Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Paducah, KY, August 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie A. Burkhart of Paducah, Kentucky has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 22 years in the field of finance. Each month, they feature women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Stephanie A. Burkhart

Stephanie Burkhart is the director of finance and insurance billing specialist for Stone-Lang Company, Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. They are a premier medical supplier that offers high-quality medical products, including hearing aids at 3 locations in Kentucky. Stephanie is in charge of processing all accounting functions including accounts receivable and payable using QuickBooks accounting software. She manages all petty cash and office supply expense accounts and reconciles back balances and records general ledger entries. She conducts insurance billing and coding for Medicare, Medicaid, Department of Labor, Federal Employee and Commercial insurance policies.

Previously, Ms. Burkhart served as a certified nursing assistant/certified medication technician at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation from 1/1/1990 through 3/1/2007. She then served as an administrative clerk at Lowe’s Inc. She began her position as a director of finance at Stone-Lang Company, Inc. on 11/13/2009.

Stephanie Burkhart is the owner of SweetHarts Cupcake Company which she started on January 28, 2016. They are a locally owned health department certified cupcake business that takes orders for cupcakes for all occasions. They also sell cupcakes at the Paducah Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. She is known by her customers as a fabulous decorator and creator of her own designs preparing delicious and awesome cupcakes.

Stephanie earned her degree as a Kentucky Certified Nursing Assistant in 1990 and a Diploma in Accounting in 2000 at West Kentucky Community College in Paducah, Kentucky. She then obtained an A.S. in Accounting in 2003 and her Certification in Medical Insurance Billing and Coding in 2010, both also from West Kentucky Community College. Stephanie is currently studying to further her heath care career and plans on going back into the nursing field.

In addition to baking, Stephanie enjoys camping and spending time with her grandchildren. She credits her husband, Chris, as her biggest influence stating the he is always supporting her and pushing her to be the absolute best she can be.

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/SweetHartsCupcakeCo/.

