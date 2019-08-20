Tina Toulon Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison

Port Jefferson Station, NY, August 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Tina Toulon, an accomplished expert in sales and relationship building, as a physician liaison to its Long Island team. Ms. Toulon will be responsible for NYCBS’ Suffolk and Nassau Counties.

Toulon holds skills in collaborative selling and account management, with a focus on healthcare and insurance. “Healthcare has always been a passion of mine and I look forward to using my skills to further relationships between NYCBS and our communities,” says Toulon. “I am thrilled to be part of such an incredible team.”

Toulon will be focusing on building relationships with referring physicians, as well as educating healthcare professionals about the mission of NYCBS and will be one of two physician liaisons for its practice. On a personal note, Toulon is the spouse of Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon--a two-time cancer survivor. “I bring enthusiasm, a longtime background in relationship building and sales, fresh ideas on how to tackle challenges, and dedication to both NYCBS and the people in our community,” said Toulon.

Toulon previously served as Account Director at Epsilon Data Solutions, managing the Healthcare and Financial Services market. She also was President and Founder of The Catamount Group, spearheading the profitable marketing agency into an innovative multi-channel provider. In addition, Toulon served as the Vice President of Sales of EWAYDIRECT, and LSC/LSC Digital, acting as a key catalyst in building successful marketing campaigns for its clients.

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, compassionate cancer care available from Montauk to Manhattan. We are proud to be a partner of One Oncology and a proud sponsor of the New York Cancer Foundation.

