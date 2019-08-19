Australian Companies Are Missing Out on the Latest CX Innovations

A new start-up has launched to help bring the latest in CX tech to Australia. Beyonde is on the look out for CX start-ups from outside of Australia.

Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A new Australian start-up has launched to help Australian companies navigate the CX technology explosion.

Beyonde, a company by customer strategy specialists Ellipsis, has been formed to help deliver "what’s next" in customer experience. The idea behind this new Ellipsis company is to match the best global solutions to each clients’ unique need and opportunity. “We are excited to introduce Beyonde, who’s aim is to help find the best CX solutions for Australian companies,” says Ellipsis Managing Partner David Parsons.

Beyonde Managing Director Simon Rowles is the former Managing Partner of ACIEM, a leading New Zealand loyalty solution provider, and also the former AIMIA Vice President Asia Pacific.

Simon and Ellipsis believe this explosion of CX start-ups is enabled by technology advances such as the deployment of APIs and regulators driving disruptive change such as Open Banking. The key challenge now facing Australia companies is how to make technology selections in this new landscape?

Simon states, "Open architecture, active regulators and demanding customers don’t just benefit existing enterprises, they also benefit start-ups. In 2000 it cost $5m to launch a technology start up. Today that’s $5,000. The result is a significant start-up community in every major market supported by capital, corporate venturing, labs and supportive regulators."

It’s important to note Australia fares well, ranking 5th globally for its start–up ecosystem and has also produced 4 unicorns (companies worth more than $1 billion) in Atlassian, Nearmap, Canva and most recently AirWallex.

Ellipsis spokesperson David points out, “We’re very mindful of the importance of separation between consulting (Ellipsis) and solutions (Beyonde). The glue for us is the trusted client relationships where we are increasingly being asked to help them on the next stage of their journey (strategy into implementation). The two offerings allow us to continue to help the customer, whilst being very clear with our clients on the distinction between strategy and solutions. The other important point here is predominant focus on importing CX products that don’t exist in the market today, to solve problems that do. The focus is therefore very forward looking; with an initial focus on topics such as the removal of friction and the digitisation of programs; innovative identity solutions; enhanced personalisation (leveraging AI for example) and accelerating the convergence of payments and loyalty.”

Beyonde believe the future’s already here – it’s just not evenly distributed. Smart partnering between these start-ups is the key to creating a competitive advantage, resulting in lower risk and generating a better return on investment. The approach created by Beyonde is to identify new global CX start-ups, evaluate, design, implement and manage the innovative solutions.

Simon points out, “often our agile, design-led, customer centric organisations invent completely new offerings, often with no obvious way to deliver it. At the same time there is an explosion of start-ups in almost every country globally populated by passionate founders building brilliant solutions. They have capital, talent, a fast start in their home markets and an appetite to grow into Australia.”

Beyonde is on the lookout for brilliant customer experience solutions across the globe, and ambitious customer experience focused experts looking for the what’s next.

Everybody wants more – your investors, your stakeholders and no group more than your customers. As always: start with the customer.

