Entrepreneur Brings a Record of Success to Newest Venture: Real Estate

San Francisco, CA, August 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Local entrepreneur Crystle Wong has announced the opening of CKW Real Estate to help buyers and sellers navigate the complex process of real estate acquisition. Wong brings over ten years of experience as the founder of a tech startup and real estate investor and manager to her newest venture.

“I am excited to use my knowledge and experience in real estate to bring truly help buyers and sellers,” said Wong. “I love helping people, and this is an area I know I can bring so much value.”

Wong’s experience in real estate is wide-ranging. She has managed multiple properties for a decade, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use. She also flipps properties, including tax liens, tax deeds, and other property types.

“The real estate business is all about building relationships, having the right strategy, as well as understanding the ins and outs of the buying and selling process,” said Wong. “I’m here to support customers every step of the way.”

Wong was born and grew up in the Inner Richmond District and is happy to continue to call San Francisco home. She founded Sparxo, an online event ticketing company, eight years ago. Dedicated to giving back, Wong also supports and actively takes part in community organizations. She has served on the board of directors of various local nonprofit organizations, including APA Heritage Foundation Committee of San Francisco, Designing a Difference, and Lutheran Social Services of Northern California.

CKW’s services include the most effective digital marketing strategies as well as tried and true methods like open houses tailored to ensure your property reaches the exact right buyer.

More information about CKW Properties can be found at ckwproperties.com.

