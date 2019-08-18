Market Overview

Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial Just Added a New 32 Page Flipbook Entitled, "Wealth Preservation: Planning to Leave a Legacy"

PR.com  
August 18, 2019
These magazine-style flipbooks provide helpful information on a variety of financial topics and illustrate key financial concepts.

Boston, MA, August 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- View the new Michael Arnheiter flipbook on his website at: www.michaelarnheiter.com/estate-planning.c6676.htm
Baystate Financial is one of New England’s oldest and largest financial services firms, with offices throughout the northeast. For over a century, Baystate Financial has provided insurance, investment management strategies, estate planning, business succession planning, retirement funding, and education funding strategies to its clients. The company uses a consultative approach and tailors financial solutions to each client’s unique objectives. For more information about Baystate Financial, please visit the website at www.baystatefinancial.com.

