The Resource Center Celebrates Its 15th Year with Partner Safeco Insurance®

Springfield, MO, August 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Resource Center Insurance and Financial Services is celebrating its 15th year representing Safeco Insurance®. "As an independent agency we work with multiple 'A rated' carriers and Safeco is one of our preferred companies. Safeco's ease of business, claims department, territory managers and competitive rates have been instrumental in the growth of our agency over the years," said the department manager, Matt Gardner. The Resource Center has been honored with the Safeco Premier Partner Award for superior underwriting, effective business acumen and performance in 2016 and the Key Agent Award in 2015 and 2017 for successful underwriting discipline and financial growth. Fewer than 10% of independent insurance agencies countrywide that sell Safeco personal lines products receive these distinguished honors.

Company President Bruce Porter said, “The Resource Center, has represented Safeco Insurance since 2004. Since then we have helped thousands of people in the Springfield, Missouri area with their insurance. We take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them." In September 2008, Safeco became part of Liberty Mutual Insurance®. Porter continued, "The Resource Center was excited for the acquisition, especially since Safeco continued to offer personalized service to our families and a comprehensive mix of pricing and coverage's to meet the needs of our clients."

Safeco offers the RightTrack® discount, which rewards safe drivers by tracking their mileage, time of day, and starting/stopping. It puts the consumer in control of the policy savings simply by plugging a small device under your dashboard for 90 days. Safeco partners with local independent agents who live and work in your community. Get personal recommendations tailored specifically to your unique insurance needs and enjoy the fast and comprehensive service you deserve.

Gardner added, "We look forward to a bright future with Safeco and hope that our next 15 years will be as great as our last."

About The Resource Center

The Resource Center, Inc. has been a partner with Safeco Insurance since 2004. They offer auto, home, boat and motorcycle insurance lines. The Resource Center is a family-owned, independent insurance agency located in Southwest Missouri since 2001. They provide their clients protection for their assets and personalized policies to meet their needs and budget. The Resource Center is a full service company with a wide range of resources focused on retirement and estate planning, providing "Simple Solutions in a Complex World." For more information visit www.resourcecenterinc.com or call 417-882-1800.

About Safeco Insurance

In business since 1923 and based in Seattle, Washington, Safeco Insurance sells personal homeowners, automobile and specialty products through a network of more than 10,000 independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. Safeco was acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance company in 2008. Safeco is backed by the financial strength of Liberty Mutual Insurance, a diversified insurer and the third largest property and casualty insurer in the United States. Liberty Mutual is ranked on the Fortune 100 list of the largest U.S. . The company has financial strength ratings of A (Excellent) from the A.M. Best Company, A2 (Good) from Moody’s Investors Service, and A- (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s.

