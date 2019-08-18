Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics' 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List

Canton, OH, August 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list.

The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

“The complexities of the global food supply chain are forging a more collaborative relationship between leading 3PLs, cold storage providers and their customers. Improved customer care, tighter integration between systems, and more value-added services are among the results,” remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Companies that earned a spot on Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list exemplify how collaboration combined with the latest technologies can create a winning formula for profitability and supporting food/beverage customers’ goals.”

This year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list will appear in the August 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Total Distribution, Inc,/Peoples Services, Inc.

Peoples Services, Inc. is a network of wholly owned 3PL companies, including Total Distribution, Peoples Cartage, Central Warehouse Operations and Terminal Warehouse, with over 7.5 million square feet of public and contract warehouse space. Peoples Services operates 45 facilities across seven states with over 20 registered FDA food distribution facilities. In addition to medical and food grade facilities, the company specializes in the storage and handling of chemicals, polymers and plastics with a range of temperature-controlled and intermodal options available. Peoples Services also offers award-winning transportation, logistics and fulfillment services. For more information, visit www.peoplesservices.com.

Contact Information:

Total Distribution, Inc.

Beth Mason

904-446-4819

Contact via Email

peoplesservices.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792410

Press Release Distributed by PR.com