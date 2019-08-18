Training Firm Brings Sheleads365 Seminar to Temple, TX

Women's Forum to be held at the Mayborn Convention Center. SheLeads365 was developed by U.S. Army veteran Cynthia Patton to allow women to reflect on how they spend their time each day and on one's greatest strengths. The seminar builds on the foundation of women leaders living healthy and well.

Temple, TX, August 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Topsarge Business Solutions announced its partnership with Kansas-based Patton Leadership Consulting for a day of empowerment and wellness at the Mayborn Convention Center on August 23, 2019. The SheLeads365 seminar provides effective tools and strategies for women to grow personally and professionally 365-days a year. Based on the success from previous SheLeads365 events, this all-day program allows attendees to form networks with like-minded influencers and entrepreneurs.

SheLeads365 was developed by U.S. Army veteran Cynthia Patton to allow women to reflect on how they spend their time each day and on one’s greatest strengths. The seminar builds on the foundation of women leaders living healthy and well, Patton believes the benefit of attending is to “discover the strengths you share with powerful women.” SheLeads365 events such as this can help attendees to better meet goals, live a fuller life, and leave the legacy that you choose.

Attendees will hear from other women leaders from the community on different journeys and learn how to better manage work-life balance. The results will be opportunities to create a plan to take care of yourself – mind, body, and spirit – and to form a network of women that one can depend on.

Additional Information

For more information on this event call Sarah Hassel at (254) 554-0974.

About Topsarge Business Solutions

Topsarge Business Solutions with offices in Temple, Killeen and Austin, TX, is a service-disabled, veteran-owned firm that provides professional services to industry and government. First created as a digital collaboration project in 1991, TBS has transformed to a training development, professional services, and research support firm that provides contract services to the public and private sectors.

About Patton Leadership Consulting

Since 2009 Patton Leadership, a Woman and Veteran-Owned business, has been providing leadership consulting, training, and seminars with their focus on women in leadership to members of the community and beyond. PLC’s government division also provides the Army with training strategies delivered to units worldwide.

Contact Information:

Topsarge Business Solutions LLC

Deena Murgia

254-853-4410

Contact via Email

topsarge.com

Dan Elder

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792381

Press Release Distributed by PR.com