WHC is Acquiring the Taxi Division from Transdev North America

Kansas City, MO, August 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi division from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC zTrip, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States.

WHC Worldwide now operates a fleet of more than 3,600 Sedans, Minivans, SUVs, Vans, Limousines, Minibuses and Paratransit vehicles in 10 U.S. states under their primary brand, zTrip. zTrip employs a staff of more than 600 transportation experts with a network of more than 4,000 contract professional drivers. Their fleet performs more than 20 million trips per year.

The WHC Worldwide team is led by seasoned transportation executives with an average of more than 20 years of industry experience. Their Chief Executive Officer, Bill George, has been an owner and operator of transportation companies since 1985. WHC Worldwide is based in Kansas City, Missouri, with local and regional operations throughout the United States.

zTrip was created in 2015 to modernize the taxicab business. The zTrip model creates the perfect hybrid between the safety and security of a licensed taxicab and the features of the new rideshare services. This combination creates opportunity and increased mobility for their customers. Whether it’s 2:00 pm or 2:00 am, their fares remain unchanged. They offer minivan and wheelchair taxi service for the same low price. Their service can be ordered via the zTrip app, text, online or through their 24/7 call center. zTrip is here to serve their customers, anytime and anywhere.

“zTrip was designed to combine the best features of the new e-hailing transportation services, along with the safety and security of licensed and inspected taxicabs,” said company CEO, Bill George. “We are committed to providing every traveler with a new level of personal transportation service.”

With the recent acquisition, zTrip will be adding additional driver partners. zTrip stands out from the competition, providing their drivers partners with:

- Freedom to create personal customers

- 24/7 live driver support

- The ability to set their own hours

- Company provided vehicle

- All vehicle maintenance covered

- Commercial-grade insurance

- Business development assistance to all drivers

About zTrip

zTrip is the latest service offering by WHC Worldwide. zTrip provides the safest and most cost effective ride with transparent pricing. zTrip driver partners are professional, licensed, insured and undergo a background check.

zTrip gives you the most control over your transportation with taxi or black car options, now or later pickups, cash or credit payments and phone or street hailing.

zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you and who you drive with.

For more information, visit zTrip at www.ztrip.com.

WHC Worldwide Contact:

Bill George, CEO WHC Worldwide/zTrip

wmgeorge@ztrip.com

816.777.1111

Transdev North America Contact:

Mitun Seguin

301.674-3733

Contact Information:

zTrip WHC

William George

816-777-1111

Contact via Email

www.ztrip.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792331

