Southwestern Hearing Centers Attends 15th Annual Healthy Living Senior Fair

Southwestern Hearing Centers made a huge impact in the St. Charles community at the 15th Annual Healthy Living Senior Fair on August 13, 2019.

St. Charles, MO, August 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday August 13, 2019, Southwestern Hearing Centers put on a great display of community outreach at the 15th Annual Healthy Living Senior Fair at the St. Charles Conventions Centers. The St. Charles convention center is located at 1 convention center plaza in St. Charles MO 63303 and the event was from 10 am – 2pm. Southwestern Hearing Centers prides itself on providing the best hearing car and best hearing aids in St. Louis.

Southwestern Hearing Centers is a 3rd generation family owned company that has been serving the St. Louis community for over 70 years. At the Healthy Living Senior Fair, Southwestern Hearing Centers became a 4th generation company, with the vice president Brian Marino’s daughter Sienna helping out with the festivities.

Southwestern Hearing Centers provides the best hearing care in Missouri and Illinois. They have a total of 30 convenient locations to best suit your needs. Stop by any one of Southwestern Hearing Centers locations for your free hearing test and demonstration on any of their hearing aids. You will also receive a 30-day risk free trial.

Untreated hearing loss has been tied to social isolation, depression, a number of other health conditions and an overall reduced quality of life. A hearing test is simple, painless and free to you this month. If you think you may have hearing loss you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

About Southwestern Hearing: Southwestern Hearing is a family owned business with more than 70 years and 3 generations of experience in the hearing industry. At Southwestern we believe your quality of life directly relates to your level of hearing loss. That's why we believe in finding a way to bring back your hearing. We are completely dedicated to ending the struggles of hearing loss, and making your world a better place to live. Our 30 convenient offices can be found in Arnold, Branson, Crestwood, Cuba, Eureka, Farmington, Festus, Hampton, Joplin, Lebanon, Manchester, Mid Rivers, Nixa, North County, O’Fallon, Rolla, South County, Springfield, St. Charles, Sullivan, Troy, Union, Warrenton, Wentzville, West County, Alton IL, Fairview Heights IL, Glen Carbon IL, Highland IL, and Waterloo IL.

