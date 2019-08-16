Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium located in Shady Oaks in Red Bank, NJ.

Red Bank, NJ, August 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- RUMSON- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 48 Honeysuckle Lane n beautiful Red Bank, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $189,999.

Preferred Properties Real Estate Proudly Presents This Shady Oaks Adult Community Well Maintained Neat And Clean Upper Floor Condo With Open And Bright Layout Featuring 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, Large Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Or Utility Room, Master Bedroom Suite With Direct Access To Newer Full Bath And Spacious Closet, Second Bedroom Offers A Large Closet As Well. This Condo Has Central AC, Newer Windows and Washer/Dryer. Shady Oaks Offers a Club House, Tennis Courts, Pool And is Located Close to Red Bank For Restaurants and Entertainment, the Garden State Parkway, Shopping Centers And More. Great Value In A Great Community.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792200

Press Release Distributed by PR.com