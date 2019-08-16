New Listing in Lincroft, NJ by Preferred Properties Real Estate

Preferred Properties Real Estate, which has offices in Allenhurst and Rumson is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable community of Lincroft, NJ.

Lincroft, NJ, August 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 91 Hickory Lane in beautiful Lincroft, New Jersey. Robert "Bob" Haspel is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $875,000.

Preferred Properties Real Estate Proudly Presents 91 Hickory Lane Located In Rimwood Estates, Lincroft's Finest Neighborhood Which Is Nestled Near The Swimming River Reservoir. This Conveniently Located 3500 Square Foot 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Custom Colonial Features: A Main Floor With A Large Eat In Kitchen And Separate Dining Area, Granite Counters, Breakfast Peninsula, Desk And Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Formal Dining And Living Rooms, Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace And Slider To Deck And Pool, A 5th Bedroom Or Office, Laundry Room, Full & One Half Baths. The Second Floor Offers A Master Bedroom Suite With Sitting Room, Walk In Closet And Master Bath, 3 Additional Bedrooms Plus A Full Bath. The Finished Basement Offers Play, Recreation & Media Areas, Bonus Room And Storage/Utility Room. The One And One Half Acres Of Property Offers A Refurbished Heated In Ground Gunite Pool And Patio, Deck With Bar And Over Sized Driveway. Don't Miss Out On This Great Opportunity! Additional Features Include: New Energy Efficient 2 Zone Furnaces & Air Conditioning Condensers, A Gunite Concrete Pool & Patio With Built In Spa, Huge Attic And New Carpet In Finished Basement. This Home Is Within Minutes To Downtown Red Bank, Lincroft Town Village Shopping & Restaurants, Award Winning Schools, All Modes Of New York City Transportation And Jersey Shore Beach Clubs.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County area since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information on Preferred Properties Real Estate, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792199

Press Release Distributed by PR.com