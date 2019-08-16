Author Marlan Warren Reads from Her Memoir "Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged" at the Annual Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference (8/16)

Los Angeles, CA, August 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Marlan Warren will read from her fictionalized memoir, “Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged (All’s Not Fair in Love or War)” as a featured speaker in a workshop titled “Writing a Best-Selling Memoir” on the first day of the Annual Greater Los Angeles Writers Conference (AGLAW), Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

“It’s an honor to be included,” said Warren. “This will be my first public reading of this book.”

The e-book, published by Roadmap Girl Publications, debuted as a "novel" on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) in 2015. "Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged" is set in Los Angeles in the mid-90s with the O.J. trial in the background and romance in the foreground. The story follows the hot romance of a divorcing Jewish American woman with a Japanese American man who still bears the scars suffered by his family during World War II. As both are on the rebound, the woman's girlfriends cheer from the sidelines, while issuing small craft warnings.

“A paperback second edition will be coming out this Fall,” said Warren, noting that the story has its roots in diary entries, which qualifies it as a fictionalized memoir. "I altered reality here and there, including scenes that let me say what I wish I had said.”

The panel will be moderated by writer/editor Robin Quinn, and also feature readings by authors Madeline Sharples and Herbie J. Pilato.

AGLAWC runs Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18, featuring best-selling authors, editors, publishers, literary agents, publicists, and film industry experts.

AGLAWC Info:

Venue | DoubleTree by Hilton | 6161 West Centinela Avenue, Culver City, California, 90230

Registration Details: http://www.wcwriters.com/aglawc/index.html

Program Details: http://www.wcwriters.com/aglawc/program.html

Contact: E-Mail: info@wcwriters.com | Phone: 310.379.2650

Book / Author Info:

Title: Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged [All's Not Fair in Love or War]

Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TYKV5ZG

Publisher: Roadmap Girl Publications

Author Website: http://roadmapsforthesexuallychallenged.blogspot.com

Video Author Interview: "How a Memoir Evolves into a Work of Fiction"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuTSVEGcuVQ

Marlan Warren’s Film IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9545796/

Contact Information:

Marlan Warren, Writer

Marlan Warren

323-347-6762

Contact via Email

https://sites.google.com/site/bitsofparadisethemovie/the-play-bits-of-paradise

