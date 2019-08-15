Canidium is an Official Sponsor of WorldatWork's 2019 Spotlight on Sales Compensation

WorldatWork, the leading non-profit professional association in compensation and total rewards, will be hosting their annual Spotlight on Sales Compensation at The Westin Chicago North River, August 19-21. Canidium, a consultancy with unrivaled sales compensation strategy and technology expertise, will once again be an official sponsor of the annual event. Canidium will be represented by two industry veterans; David Kohari and Lee Goldberg, at Table #1.

Chicago, IL, August 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- WorldatWork, the leading non-profit professional association in compensation and total rewards, will be hosting their annual Spotlight on Sales Compensation at The Westin Chicago North River, August 19-21. Canidium, a consultancy with unrivaled sales compensation strategy and technology expertise, will once again be an official sponsor of the annual event.

Canidium will be represented by two industry veterans; David Kohari, SVP of Strategic Services and Customer Success, and Lee Goldberg, SVP of Sales and Marketing. Attendees who are looking for a more personal discussion regarding their key sales compensation challenges can find Canidium at table #1.

Canidium’s services have been in high demand this last year, reflected by a nearly 100% growth rate in just the first half of this year. Canidium’s growth is indicative of the consultancy's leading influence in the sales performance management (SPM) industry. Also spurring Canidium’s growth are increases in demand of key partners’ products including SAP®’s Sales Cloud suite of products (SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, CallidusCloud® Insurance ICM) and Xactly Incent™.

“WorldatWork’s Spotlight on Sales Compensation is always an event that we look forward to,” said David Kohari. “As we continue to grow rapidly, we remain focused on investing in defined customer success methods that are proven to produce quantifiable results and outcomes for our customers.”

About Canidium:

Canidium is a leading sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales process optimization consultancy. For more than 10 years, Canidium has offered a unique approach to delivering sales process and performance management. Canidium empowers sales organization’s through aligning goals with corporate objectives, ensuring the highest ROI is realized, and building deeper, stronger customer relationships to grow and retain business.

Their services include: Compensation Plan Design, Territory & Quota Optimization, Assessment & Roadmapping, Workflow, Incentive Compensation Management, Insurance Compensation Management, CPQ, SPM & CPQ Vendor Selection, Reporting & Analytics, Data Management, Operational Support, Enhancement & Expansion and Customer Success.

