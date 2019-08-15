Inc. 5000 Names Avionté to Its 2019 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies for 8th Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine has named Avionté Staffing Software to its 2019 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the eight consecutive year.

St. Paul, MN, August 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Inc. Magazine has named Avionté Staffing Software to its 2019 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the eighth consecutive year that Avionté has been named to this prestigious list – an honor held by fewer than 1% of companies who have placed.

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2018. In addition, they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

Avionté earned the position of 3637 on the list, reflecting the company’s continued growth that’s greatly attributed to its intense focus on innovation, delivery of quality solutions, exceptional client experience, and the recent acquisition of COMPAS Technology.

Avionté staffing software continues to focus on partnering with growth-oriented staffing and recruiting firms that span the clerical, light industrial, IT, and professional staffing segments. Around 930 clients and 25,000 users rely on Avionté to power their businesses.

“Making this list is an even more special achievement with each year that we are selected as we continue our rapid growth at a larger scale. I’m so proud and humbled by the sheer dedication, support, and genuine passion that our clients and employees pour into Avionté each day,” said Karl Florida, CEO of Avionté.

In 2018 alone, staffing and recruiting firms utilized the Avionté solution to process $8.9 billion in payroll and put 1.9 million people to work. On average, Avionté customers grow at 3.6 times the industry average, making them one of the most sought-after software providers in the staffing industry.

To further support future growth of the company and its clients, Avionté completed its largest product launch in the company’s 14-year history with the introduction to AviontéBOLD.

AviontéBOLD is the direct result of combining the modern front office solution from COMPAS Technology with the robust back office solution of Avionté. This release marks a bold new chapter in the way Avionté clients can innovate and grow at an accelerated rate.

“AviontéBOLD is more than a product, it’s a movement. This bold new generation of Avionté not only delivers the tools necessary to drive efficiency and growth, it enables our clients to push the limits, make bolder decisions, and take advantage of technology to advance their business more than ever before,” said Florida.

Avionté announced AviontéBOLD in early August at its annual CONNECT user conference in St. Paul, MN to nearly 450 staffing and recruiting attendees.

To continue supporting its rapid growth, Avionté increased its employee count from 151 in January 2018 to 178 in August 2019. The company now has two offices, one in its headquarters of Eagan, Minnesota and another in San Fransisco, California.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative, end-to-end staffing solutions to over 900 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity.

