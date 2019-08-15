Be Free Zone, Inc. Announces "Suit Her" Line of Suits for Girls

Be Free Zone, Inc., a socially conscious brand for children, has developed a new concept in girls' apparel with the launch of a campaign to introduce a unique collection of suits called, Suit Her.

Be Free Zone (BFZ), a socially-conscious brand for children that provides an alternative to gender-stereotyped products, has developed a new concept in girls’ apparel with the launch of a campaign to introduce an exciting and unique collection of suits called, SUIT HER.

The SUIT HER initial collection for girls (aged 5-14) will offer a choice of three uniquely styled suits with high-quality materials for jackets and bottoms (i.e., pants, skirts and shorts). The suits offer fun and interesting details and are made to fit a girl’s body. Michele Yulo, founder of Princess Free Zone (PFZ) and Be Free Zone, has teamed up with NYC designer Karen Patwa to bring the suits to life.

With the introduction of SUIT HER, Be Free Zone fills a void in the children’s market specifically for girls, parents, and others who desire greater variety adolescent fashion. Suits for girls are currently lacking in standard department stores and retail outlets thereby forcing girls to wear traditional boys’ suits.

With the launch of the IFundWomen campaign, Yulo hopes to secure funding in order to produce, manufacture and market the suits which will retail on the SUIT HER website approximately six months after the campaign ends. Investors can receive rewards like t-shirts, books, and even a SUIT HER suit if the campaign is successful.

View the IFundWomen Campaign Here: https://ifundwomen.com/projects/suit-her-ready-to-wear-suits?fbclid=IwAR17GlygmCGlvUaI0CsCzYuu6RWTtexdQRgRzD-sGWhHfcHZqZPfUe4a6OA

About Be Free Zone, Inc.

Created in 2008, Be Free Zone, Inc.’s mission is to convey a message of embracing differences and empowering kids through products that defy stereotypes and offer greater options from which kids can choose: "The market is changing. We want all kids to have opportunities to express themselves through their clothing which is why we're creating this line of cool suits specifically made to fit girls," said Yulo, who sees the SUIT HER collection as a springboard to a full clothing line that will eventually include “gender cool” options for boys as well. Yulo anticipates more designs and additional product being rolled out over the next two years. Be Free Zone is a company which also includes Yulo’s children’s book as well as the pre-k animated series Super TooLula: The Kind Warrior. Michele Yulo also gave a TED Talk in September 2017 addressing gender stereotyping and parenting.

Contact Information:

Be Free Zone, Inc.

Michele Yulo

770-363-8400

Contact via Email

www.suither.net

